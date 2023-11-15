 
Wednesday, November 15, 2023
By
Mason Hughes

Taika Waititi unsure about ‘Thor 5’ in the works

Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Taika Waititi has no clue about the rumoured Thor 5 in development, but he was certain about one thing: he is not returning to the directing chair.

“I wouldn’t know if that’s accurate,” on the rumours of the Marvel production. But insisted, “I know that I won’t be involved…I’m going to concentrate on these other films that I’ve signed on for,” he told Business Insider.

This comes after the Oscar winner director helmed the last Thor: Love and Thunder, which poured much scorn on the filmmaker.

Earlier, at the time of Thor 4, the the 48-year-old shared his conditions to work on the next installment of the Marvel hero. 

Adding, he “would definitely do” another “Thor” film but simply if Hemsworth returned.

Meanwhile, the fifth installment of Thor is not on the current plans of Marvel as their upcoming slate suggested.

However, the bulky Norse god is alive in the timeline, leaving him the possibility to return. 

