Courteney Cox shares rare scene from 'Friends' to mourn Matthew Perry: Watch

Courteney Cox is walking down the memory lane as she pays a heartfelt tribute to Friends co-star Matthew Perry.

The actress, who is famously known for her role as Monica Geller on the hit sitcom, turned to her Instagram on Tuesday to recall great times with her on-screen love interest.

She began: “I am so grateful for every moment I had with you Matty and I miss you every day.

"When you work with someone as closely as I did with Matthew, there are thousands of moments I wish I could share. For now here’s one of my favorites."

Cox added: "To give a little backstory, Chandler and Monica were supposed to have a one night fling in London. But because of the audience’s reaction, it became the beginning of their love story."



"In this scene, before we started rolling, he whispered a funny line for me to say. He often did things like that. He was funny and he was kind," Cox concluded with a heart emoticon.