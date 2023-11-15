Meghan Markle was spotted without Prince Harry and their children Archie and Lilibet

Meghan Markle makes first public appearance as Harry offers olive branch to King Charles

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle was spotted with a close friend on Tuesday amid reports Prince Harry called his father King Charles to wish him on his 75th birthday.



According to a report by the Mirror UK, Archie and Lilibet doting mother was pictured with her close pal Kelly McKee Zajfen outside a Montecito restaurant.

Meghan looked all smiling and chatting with Kelly McKee Zajfen as the pair were also spotted shopping together.

Meghan was pictured without her husband Prince Harry and their children Archie and Lilibet.

It is apparently Meghan’s first public appearance after Prince Harry reportedly telephoned his father King Charles to wish him on his 75th birthday on Tuesday, November 14.

The Mirror UK quoted royal sources as saying it was likely to be a “nice surprise” for King Charles, who had not heard from his younger son, either by call or message, “for some time”.