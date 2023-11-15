King Charles celebrated his 75th birthday without Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Royal fans react to Prince Harry’s olive branch to King Charles

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry reportedly called his father King Charles on his 75th birthday on Tuesday to wish him on the special day.



King Charles, who turned 75 on Tuesday, celebrated his birthday with close friends and family, however, Meghan Markle and Harry did not attend in person.

Later, the media outlets claimed Archie and Lilibet doting father telephoned King Charles to wish him.

Reacting to the report published by Daily Express UK, one royal fan commented, “They will never be welcomed back by the people.”

Another commented, “Running out of money Harry, or just looking for a free house?”

The third said, “Only Harry and Meghan’s camp would be leaking this, just like they are the only ones who would have benefitted from the “Harry is going to call his father on his birthday.” He is hoping it will bring him some good publicity and goodwill.”

“If he did then it’s not surprising…..we have been told often enough how desperately he needs his help. He and she only do what’s beneficial to them,” claimed the fourth fan.