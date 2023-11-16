Lisa Kudrow remembers heartfelt journey with Matthew Perry in touching tribute

The actress thanked the beloved star for being helpful and trusting her

Lisa Kudrow remembers the heartfelt journey with Matthew Perry in a touching tribute

Matthew Perry's untimely death at the of 54 has left his friends and fans utterly devastated. The Friends star's heartbroken fellow actors have been sharing some earnest tributes for him since he died on October 28, 2023.

Lisa Kudrow, famously known for playing the role of Phoebe Buffay in the Friends series, has shared a touching tribute for her fellow actor.

Lisa Kudrow shares heartfelt tribute for Matthew Perry

Taking to Instagram, the actress posted a throwback picture of herself standing alongside Matthew.

She remembered the actor in cordial words as she wrote,, "Shot the pilot, Friends Like Us, got picked up then immediately, we were at the NBC Upfronts. Then…You suggested we play poker AND made it so much fun while we initially bonded. Thank you for that."

Lisa thanked Matthew for the amazing memories

Lisa continued, "Thank you for making me laugh so hard at something you said, that my muscles ached, and tears poured down my face EVERY DAY. Thank you for your open heart in a six-way relationship that required compromise. And a lot of talking."



The actress thanked the beloved star for being very helpful and trusting her, adding, "Thank you for the best 10 years a person gets to have. Thank you for trusting me."

Lisa concluded her remarks by expressing gratitude towards the late actor, stating, "Thank you for all I learned about GRACE and LOVE through knowing you. Thank you for the time I got to have with you, Matthew."