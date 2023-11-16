Cracks start to appear in Kanye West, Bianca Censori marriage?

Kanye West and Bianca Censori union reportedly hit a roadblock after the latter jetted to Australia

Tensions seemingly started to appear in Kanye West and Bianca Censori's union as the latter jetted to Australia on the reported close friends' intervention, and surprisingly, the Melbourne beauty also did not cut contact with her ex in the city.



Nick Forgiane, a Melbourne businessman, shared a budding romance with the Yeezy architect; however, the pair called it quits in 2020.

The duo's paths crossed when they were in their teens. Explaining the split, the industrialist told Nova's Fitzy & Wippa, "Bianca has always been bigger than Melbourne, and we both knew this. One time, we traveled to America, and she told me she would live there one day."

On the other hand, the 28-year-old's friends for months fretted over the disturbing reports emerging about the Power hitmaker controlling her.

Initially, Bianca reportedly dismissed their concerns as "jealousy" from her instant fame.

However, an insider confided to Daily Mail, "Her friends let her know exactly how they feel, and they told her that she needs to wake **** up."

Noting, "Everyone is just glad that they finally were able to get through to Bianca."

The bird further chirped, "She knows that she has shut out those close to her, and she is also starting to see through the smoky mirrors of her marriage."