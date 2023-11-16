King Charles would lose power as the monarch in the coming years

King Charles would 'abdicate' due to 'urinary' problems: claims living Nostradamus

King Charles would ‘abdicate’ sooner than imagined, claims living Nostradamus.

The monarch, who has just turned 75, would leave his Kingship to make way for sim, Prince William.

Athos Salome, who claims to be the French prophet, Nostradamus, tells Daily Star.

"From now on the countdown begins," he said before Charles' coronation in May 2023.

"We will find out if he remains in power between 2024 and 2025."

He then asked the king to beware of health concerns.

"[Charles] must double the care with his health, problems may arise in his urinary and sexual system, anus (prostate) and genitals," he said.

Speaking of Prince William, Nostradamus added: "The Prince of Wales also has the number two in his life, the same frequency as his father Charles III are super connected kabbalistically saying, but with a difference of revolutionising the monarchy when he assumes the role."