Matty Healy, model Gabbriette Bechtel sparked engagement rumours during a recent NYC outing

Is Taylor Swift ex Matty Healy engaged to model Gabbriette Bechtel?

Matty Healy sparked engagement rumours with model Gabbriette Bechtel just months after his short-lived romance with popstar Taylor Swift fizzled out.



The speculations about their engagement came after Bechtel flaunted a diamond on her left ring finger during an outing in New York City with the 1975 frontman.

Following their outing, an anonymous source claimed to celebrity gossip site Deuxmoi, “not sure if you already posted about it or not but matty healy and gabriette are engaged.”

A user of the site asked the tipster about the credibility of the tip, to which they replied, “Source is reliable.”

However, a recent report by Page Six has revealed that rumours of the duo getting engaged hold no significance as sources close to the couple has labelled the claims as “completely false.”

The romantic involvement between Healy and Bechtel first drew public notice in September when photographs surfaced of the couple enjoying a PDA-filled walk around New York City.

Previously, Healy reportedly dated the Anti-Hero hitmaker from May to June 2023, just weeks after Swift’s breakup from Joe Alwyn was announced.

