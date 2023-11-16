More details behind Euphoria producer Kevin Turen’s death surfaced after he suddenly passed away on Sunday

'Euphoria' Kevin Turen’s death unearths shocking details

More details behind Euphoria producer Kevin Turen’s death surfaced after he suddenly passed away on Sunday.

According to TMZ, the 40-year-old was driving on a California freeway during the time of the incident when he suffered a medical emergency and consequently forced his 10-year-old son to take control of the Tesla.

Kevin's father Edward and his friend Michael Heller told the outlet that he was driving his son back home from a tennis tournament.

Read More: 'Euphoria' producer Kevin Turen dies at 44

They explained that his car was on autopilot and his son had to steer the car over to the side of the freeway before calling 911.



Kevin, who was married to his wife Evelina for 11 years and shared two sons, Jack and James, was declared dead after being rushed to hospital.

As per Mail Online, authorities are still investigating the official cause behind The Idol producer’s death whereas his father and friends said that drugs and alcohol weren't involved.

Kevin’s father Edward confirmed his death in a statement released to Deadline, “He was so incredibly special, this world is going to be less without him.”