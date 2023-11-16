 
Thursday, November 16, 2023
By
Mason Hughes

Fans decry 'Shadow & Bone' abrupt cancellation

Netflix's cancels 'Shadow & Bone' universe, much to the fury of fans

By
Mason Hughes

Thursday, November 16, 2023

Fans decry Shadow & Bone abrupt cancellation
Fans decry 'Shadow & Bone' abrupt cancellation

Netflix has become infamous for canceling popular shows, as fans allege. In the latest move, the streamer has swung an axe on Shadow and Bone and its planned spinoff.

Taking to Instagram author Leigh Bardugo took to Instagram to share her heartbreak on the announcement.

"Friends, by now, you've probably heard that there will be no season 3 for Shadow and Bone and no Six of Crows spinoff," the novelist wrote.

She continued, "The news hit me hard. I'm heartbroken and deeply disappointed, but I'm also trying to hold onto my very real gratitude. Most authors never get to see their work adapted. Many who do end up regretting the experience. I'm one of the lucky few who can look at an adaptation with pride and tremendous joy."

Fans decry the decision on social media, voicing their opposition to the streamer's latest cancellation.

"Netflix cancelling yet another show only to go on and make the next braindead thing in hopes for it to become the next Squid Game or Wednesday. It's not about quality anymore and only about going viral," one fan wrote.

Another commented, "Do not, for any reason, ever fall in love with a Netflix TV show. They kill them at the first chance they have."


