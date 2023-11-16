Kourtney Kardashian is the founder of 'Poosh' and has slammed her ex Tristan Thompson

Kourtney Kardashian slams Tristan Thompson amid woes about past trauma

This week’s episode of The Kardashians has just dropped in and it is all about the Tristan Thompson drama.

For those unversed, Tristan finally accepts that he did ‘bad’ things to Khloe Kardashian.

This comes after repeatedly getting caught indulging in infidelity and mistreating Khloe Kardashian in public.

According to past reports, the NFL basketball player apparently tried to get on good terms with the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

In light of this, finally, Kourtney Kardashian invited him for a sit-down in the latest episode of Hulu’s reality show.

As they settled, the Poosh founder demanded answers from the 32-year-old basketball player for disrespecting her sister through serial cheating.

Starting the conversation Kourtney said, "I'm really not here to judge. I don’t have any anger, it's just more like I want an understanding of how you could do these things or how it got there.”

Tristan Thompson responded in defense by saying that he does “feel disgusted” for his wrong-doings to his partner.

He also made an excuse, "I was cheating just for an action, just cheating for a feeling."

He also touched down that he did this because of his childhood trauma.

Tristan's voice broke as he opened up about his past. He revealed that his father never treated his mother right, and so he developed this habit of insulting women.

Dissatisfied with the bizarre response, Kourtney disclosed her final verdict on the matter.

Before concluding he also said, "I don’t think you deserve Khloé, or the actions that you’ve done are something she's deserved."