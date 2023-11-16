 
menu
entertainment
Thursday, November 16, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Kourtney Kardashian slams Tristan Thompson amid woes about past trauma

Kourtney Kardashian is the founder of 'Poosh' and has slammed her ex Tristan Thompson

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Thursday, November 16, 2023

Kourtney Kardashian slams Tristan Thompson amid woes about past trauma
Kourtney Kardashian slams Tristan Thompson amid woes about past trauma

This week’s episode of The Kardashians has just dropped in and it is all about the Tristan Thompson drama.

For those unversed, Tristan finally accepts that he did ‘bad’ things to Khloe Kardashian.

This comes after repeatedly getting caught indulging in infidelity and mistreating Khloe Kardashian in public.

According to past reports, the NFL basketball player apparently tried to get on good terms with the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

In light of this, finally, Kourtney Kardashian invited him for a sit-down in the latest episode of Hulu’s reality show.

As they settled, the Poosh founder demanded answers from the 32-year-old basketball player for disrespecting her sister through serial cheating.

Starting the conversation Kourtney said, "I'm really not here to judge. I don’t have any anger, it's just more like I want an understanding of how you could do these things or how it got there.”

Tristan Thompson responded in defense by saying that he does “feel disgusted” for his wrong-doings to his partner.

He also made an excuse, "I was cheating just for an action, just cheating for a feeling."

He also touched down that he did this because of his childhood trauma.

Tristan's voice broke as he opened up about his past. He revealed that his father never treated his mother right, and so he developed this habit of insulting women.

Dissatisfied with the bizarre response, Kourtney disclosed her final verdict on the matter.

Before concluding he also said, "I don’t think you deserve Khloé, or the actions that you’ve done are something she's deserved."

How Joe Jonas reacted to Sophie Turner's new romance
How Joe Jonas reacted to Sophie Turner's new romance
Drake announces major update about music career
Drake announces major update about music career
Royal family ‘less than amused’ over Prince Harry, Meghan Markle latest stunt video
Royal family ‘less than amused’ over Prince Harry, Meghan Markle latest stunt
Netflix 'The Crown' invites trouble over for Diana & Dodi's love
Netflix 'The Crown' invites trouble over for Diana & Dodi's love
Fans decry 'Shadow & Bone' abrupt cancellation
Fans decry 'Shadow & Bone' abrupt cancellation
Kim Kardashian turns the volume down on housekeepers' lawsuit
Kim Kardashian turns the volume down on housekeepers' lawsuit
King Charles ‘protected’ his peace by refusing to take Harry’s call on birthday
King Charles ‘protected’ his peace by refusing to take Harry’s call on birthday
Prince Harry is a ‘baffling man’ who ups and leaves at the ‘drop of a hat’
Prince Harry is a ‘baffling man’ who ups and leaves at the ‘drop of a hat’
'Euphoria' Kevin Turen’s death unearths shocking details
'Euphoria' Kevin Turen’s death unearths shocking details
Princess Charlene, Prince Albert rocky marriage exposed: Deets inside
Princess Charlene, Prince Albert rocky marriage exposed: Deets inside
Tristan Thompson explains why he cheated on Khloe Kardashian
Tristan Thompson explains why he cheated on Khloe Kardashian
Is Taylor Swift ex Matty Healy engaged to model Gabbriette Bechtel?
Is Taylor Swift ex Matty Healy engaged to model Gabbriette Bechtel?