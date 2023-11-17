Prince William had said he wanted to focus on a smaller number of causes than other royals

Prince William makes new three-year commitment days after he vowed to bring 'real change' to Britain

Prince William has made a new commitment as future king days after expressing his resolve to bring 'real change' to Britain.



The Prince of Wales visited a food court on Thursday, just days after King Charles launched a major project, and made his new commitment.

Royal expert Matt Wilkinson tweeted, “Prince and Princess of Wales have added a commitment to stopping youth violence to their growing list of recent good cause initiatives including fighting climate change, helping under 5s and tackling homelessness - days after Wills vowed to be a ‘social leader’”

Later, taking to Instagram, Prince William shared photos of his visit and said: “Proud to work with the Manchester Peace Together Alliance to improve opportunities and outcomes for young people.

“The three year commitment between The Royal Foundation and The Mayor of Greater Manchester brings the private sector on board for the first time, helping reduce youth violence and providing the first dedicated employment, skills and training programme for young people at risk of violence.”

He further said, “While ‘Keeping It Real 24/7’ and hubs just like it are doing so much to support the people of Moss Side in Manchester.”

