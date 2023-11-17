 
menu
entertainment
Friday, November 17, 2023
By
William Blythe Haynes

Prince William makes new three-year commitment days after he vowed to bring 'real change' to Britain

Prince William had said he wanted to focus on a smaller number of causes than other royals

By
William Blythe Haynes

Friday, November 17, 2023

Prince William makes new three-year commitment days after he vowed to bring 'real change' to Britain

Prince William has made a new commitment as future king days after expressing his resolve to bring 'real change' to Britain.

The Prince of Wales visited a food court on Thursday, just days after King Charles launched a major project, and made his new commitment.

Royal expert Matt Wilkinson tweeted, “Prince and Princess of Wales have added a commitment to stopping youth violence to their growing list of recent good cause initiatives including fighting climate change, helping under 5s and tackling homelessness - days after Wills vowed to be a ‘social leader’”

Later, taking to Instagram, Prince William shared photos of his visit and said: “Proud to work with the Manchester Peace Together Alliance to improve opportunities and outcomes for young people.

“The three year commitment between The Royal Foundation and The Mayor of Greater Manchester brings the private sector on board for the first time, helping reduce youth violence and providing the first dedicated employment, skills and training programme for young people at risk of violence.”

He further said, “While ‘Keeping It Real 24/7’ and hubs just like it are doing so much to support the people of Moss Side in Manchester.”

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry reject fresh claims after olive branch to King Charles
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry reject fresh claims after olive branch to King Charles
Leonardo DiCaprio flaunted Victoria Ceretti to his pals on birthday: ‘They are in love’
Leonardo DiCaprio flaunted Victoria Ceretti to his pals on birthday: ‘They are in love’
Kendall Jenner to reconcile with Devin Booker amid Bad Bunny split rumours?
Kendall Jenner to reconcile with Devin Booker amid Bad Bunny split rumours?
Bradley Cooper's six-year training for one 'Maestro' scene leaves fans in awe
Bradley Cooper's six-year training for one 'Maestro' scene leaves fans in awe
Cardi B stands with Will Smith amid controversial accusations video
Cardi B stands with Will Smith amid controversial accusations
Billie Eilish granted restraining order against alleged harasser video
Billie Eilish granted restraining order against alleged harasser
Prince Harry is the architect of his own misery
Prince Harry is the architect of his own misery
Princess Diana was not 'having baby' before death: 'Please don't say that'
Princess Diana was not 'having baby' before death: 'Please don't say that'
King Charles received no birthday call from 'moaning' Harry, says expert
King Charles received no birthday call from 'moaning' Harry, says expert
Prince William sees 'defector' Prince Harry 'threat' to Royal Family integrity
Prince William sees 'defector' Prince Harry 'threat' to Royal Family integrity
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle friend loses 'limits' in 'targeting' Prince William, Kate
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle friend loses 'limits' in 'targeting' Prince William, Kate
Casandra Ventura sues Sean 'Diddy' Combs for alleged s*x trafficking, assault
Casandra Ventura sues Sean 'Diddy' Combs for alleged s*x trafficking, assault