Tyler Perry weighs in on his reasons behind helping the Sussexes out, back when they were in Canada

Tyler Perry shares why he's helped Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Tyler Perry finally sheds some light into the real reason he chose to help Prince Harry and Meghan Markle out despite him never having any communication, prior.

He weighed in on everything during his most recent appearance on the Let’s Talk Off Camera With Kelly Ripa podcast.

There he said, “It is very important for people in this business to have a safe place to land, to have a place where they can trust and talk freely and get advice that’s not going to be biased or from somebody who wants something from them.”

And it all began once Perry sent Meghan a note at their wedding, and ended up getting a “tremendous sense” that Meghan Markle found it all to be “overwhelming.”

He recounted the decision and said, “I sent them a note … and just said, ‘If you ever need anything, I’m here,’ and she called months later and just talked to me like I was a therapist you talk to and we just had a great conversation.”