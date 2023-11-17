 
menu
entertainment
Friday, November 17, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Tyler Perry shares why he's helped Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Tyler Perry weighs in on his reasons behind helping the Sussexes out, back when they were in Canada

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Friday, November 17, 2023

Tyler Perry shares why hes helped Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Tyler Perry shares why he's helped Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Tyler Perry finally sheds some light into the real reason he chose to help Prince Harry and Meghan Markle out despite him never having any communication, prior.

He weighed in on everything during his most recent appearance on the Let’s Talk Off Camera With Kelly Ripa podcast.

There he said, “It is very important for people in this business to have a safe place to land, to have a place where they can trust and talk freely and get advice that’s not going to be biased or from somebody who wants something from them.”

And it all began once Perry sent Meghan a note at their wedding, and ended up getting a “tremendous sense” that Meghan Markle found it all to be “overwhelming.”

He recounted the decision and said, “I sent them a note … and just said, ‘If you ever need anything, I’m here,’ and she called months later and just talked to me like I was a therapist you talk to and we just had a great conversation.”

Kate Middleton receives massive support from veteran actress Floella Benjamin
Kate Middleton receives massive support from veteran actress Floella Benjamin
Prince Harry’s made Queen Elizabeth’s death ‘all about him’ video
Prince Harry’s made Queen Elizabeth’s death ‘all about him’
‘The Crown’ exposes real ‘troubled soul’ in Royal family and it’s not Prince Harry
‘The Crown’ exposes real ‘troubled soul’ in Royal family and it’s not Prince Harry
Meghan Markle talks Hollywood career plans and Prince Harry
Meghan Markle talks Hollywood career plans and Prince Harry
Prince Harry finally wants 'better relationship' with King Charles video
Prince Harry finally wants 'better relationship' with King Charles
‘Yellowstone 5' release date revealed amid speculation of Kevin Costner's departure
‘Yellowstone 5' release date revealed amid speculation of Kevin Costner's departure
Princess Eugenie proved she is true friend of Prince Harry in royal family
Princess Eugenie proved she is true friend of Prince Harry in royal family
Meghan Markle breaks silence for first time after Omid Scobie’s ‘Endgame’ video
Meghan Markle breaks silence for first time after Omid Scobie’s ‘Endgame’
Firm shares royal family’s ‘scandals’ with ‘The Crown’ makers: Omid Scobie video
Firm shares royal family’s ‘scandals’ with ‘The Crown’ makers: Omid Scobie
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry reject fresh claims after olive branch to King Charles
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry reject fresh claims after olive branch to King Charles
Prince William makes new three-year commitment days after he vowed to bring 'real change' to Britain video
Prince William makes new three-year commitment days after he vowed to bring 'real change' to Britain
Leonardo DiCaprio flaunted Victoria Ceretti to his pals on birthday: ‘They are in love’
Leonardo DiCaprio flaunted Victoria Ceretti to his pals on birthday: ‘They are in love’