Friday, November 17, 2023
Melanie Walker

Shakira roasts ex Gerard Pique while recalling ‘difficult moments’

Shakira took a subtle dig at her ex Gerard Piqué once again while accepting three awards at the Latin Grammys 2023

Melanie Walker

Friday, November 17, 2023

Shakira took a subtle dig at her ex Gerard Piqué once again while accepting three awards at the Latin Grammys.

The Spanish superstar attended the event with her two sons, Milan and Sasha, she shares with the soccer star she split from in June, 2022, after 12 years of relationship.

It was her ex’s Spanish teammate, Sergio Ramos who presented her the awards for the Best Pop Song and Best Urban Interpretation. In her acceptance speech, Shakira detailed “the difficult moments" she had been through in her life.

The 46-year-old singer said, “I want to share this with my Spanish public. You have been there accompanying me through the good and the bad, in difficult moments.”

She then walked off the stage to her sons who congratulated their mother with a sweet kiss on the cheek.

The Hips Don't Lie hitmaker nabbed three awards in total. She also won Best Song of the Year for Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53 which was a collaborative track released in January with record producer Bizarrap.

For her big night, Shakira, who had seven nominations across four categories, donned a black and gold gown and elevated the look further with gold, platform heels while posing for the red carpet. She later changed into an emerald green gown with intricate cutouts. 

