Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker devise protocol for baby meet-and-greet

A birth certificate also revealed that Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have named their son Rocky Thirteen Barker

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have officially named their newborn son Rocky Thirteen Barker, as revealed by the birth certificate obtained by People.

The confirmation comes after the celebrity couple welcomed their first child together at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles on November 1.

A week later, the 44-year-old socialite was spotted leaving the medical facility with the Blink-182 drummer.

While the couple is yet to make a public announcement about the arrival, an insider privy to The Sun shared that Kourtney is "over the moon" about her “bundle of joy.”

Moreover, the tipster revealed that Kourtney has come up with a strict "invite-only" policy for visits, “The couple plans to spend "family only" time to bond with the newborn before extending invitations to other members.”



Disclosing the reason behind the protocol, the source stated that it is because of the Poosh founder’s fear of germ contraction, “Kourtney has said it’s a germs thing but it’s also a part of her new strategy to keep everyone at arm’s length.”