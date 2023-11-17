 
menu
entertainment
Friday, November 17, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Kim Kardashian recalls devastating moment Robert Kardashian was diagnosed

Kim Kardashian recalls the moment she and sister Kourtney Kardashian received their father's diagnosis

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Friday, November 17, 2023

Kim Kardashian recalls the moment sh and sister Kourtney Kardashian received their fathers diagnosis
Kim Kardashian recalls the moment sh and sister Kourtney Kardashian received their father's diagnosis

Kim Kardashian had always been close with her late father Robert Kardashian, so discovering his esophageal cancer diagnosis came as a devastating blow. In a recent interview with GQ magazine, where Kim was named "Man of the Year" for her SKIMS line, she recounted how she learned of his condition.

While dining out as a family at their favorite Armenian restaurant, Robert struggled to swallow his food and seemed unwell. At the hospital, the doctor broke the tragic news to Kim and her sister Kourtney - Robert's cancer was terminal. Shocked, the sisters looked to each other in disbelief.

Robert opted not to tell his own parents of the dire diagnosis, not wanting to burden them. However, Kim took it upon herself to inform her grandparents in Palm Springs. “I called them, and they were, like, ‘What? What are you talking about? We’ll be there in a few hours,” Kim recalled. “They came up from Palm Springs, and [their son, my dad] was in bed. Can you imagine? They were close, and to not tell them. My grandmother was never the same again.”

Rob died of the affliction in September of the same year and the Kardashians went on to establish the Robert G. Kardashian Center For Esophageal Health at UCLA in 2020. The center is focused on providing screenings and early detection to help prolong patient’s lives. 

Brad Pitt 'can’t imagine life' without Zahara Jolie-Pitt?
Brad Pitt 'can’t imagine life' without Zahara Jolie-Pitt?
Jason Momoa reveals the future of 'Aquaman' with Amber Heard
Jason Momoa reveals the future of 'Aquaman' with Amber Heard
Snoop Dogg breaks silence amid fan frenzy over him ‘giving up smoke’
Snoop Dogg breaks silence amid fan frenzy over him ‘giving up smoke’
Meghan Markle talks about popularity bump of Netflix’s Suits
Meghan Markle talks about popularity bump of Netflix’s Suits
Netflix director insists David Beckham 'came clean' over cheating allegations
Netflix director insists David Beckham 'came clean' over cheating allegations
Jacob Elordi, Olivia Jade spark split rumors at GQ Men of the Year event
Jacob Elordi, Olivia Jade spark split rumors at GQ Men of the Year event
Prince William is making Prince Harry mope around
Prince William is making Prince Harry mope around
Prince Harry shovels an endless stream of manure at King Charles’
Prince Harry shovels an endless stream of manure at King Charles’
Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker devise protocol for baby meet-and-greet
Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker devise protocol for baby meet-and-greet
Jada Pinkett Smith doubles down against Will Smith sexuality rumors
Jada Pinkett Smith doubles down against Will Smith sexuality rumors
Shakira roasts ex Gerard Pique while recalling ‘difficult moments’ video
Shakira roasts ex Gerard Pique while recalling ‘difficult moments’
David Beckham opens up about teasing Victoria in Netflix doc: ‘This is my moment’
David Beckham opens up about teasing Victoria in Netflix doc: ‘This is my moment’