Friday, November 17, 2023
Eloise Wells Morin

Jacob Elordi, Olivia Jade spark split rumors at GQ Men of the Year event

Eloise Wells Morin

Jacob Elordi attended the 2023 GQ Men of the Year party in a stylish look, though he walked the red carpet solo despite rumors of a rekindled romance with Olivia Jade.

The Priscilla star clean-cut in a lime green dress shirt paired with a pinstriped black suit and dress shoes.

While Elordi posed alone, Jade also attended the event. She sparkled in a black bra underneath a matching coat, accessorizing with layered necklaces and a purse. Her long hair fell in waves as she smiled for photographers.

Elordi and Jade were first linked in late 2021 when spotted getting coffee together in Los Angeles, not long after their respective splits from Kaia Gerber and Jackson Guthy. In May 2022, the pair took their dogs to the park together, fueling dating rumors.

Sources later claimed the new couple was taking things slowly, as both recently ended relationships. While a short-lived breakup occurred in August as Elordi focused on his career, the two reconciled in September after being seen together again.

More photos in July showed the Euphoria star and Jade on what seemed a romantic getaway to Idaho, as sources said the relationship was getting serious.

