Friday, November 17, 2023
Eloise Wells Morin

Behind the scenes fun antics of ‘The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes’ cast

‘The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes’ cast had their own way of decompressing after long hours of work

Eloise Wells Morin

Friday, November 17, 2023

Up-and-coming superstars Hunter Schafer and Rachel Zegler know how important it is to maintain balance during an intense movie shoot.

While filming the Hunger Games prequel The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes in Berlin, Germany, the actresses found respite through the city's vibrant nightlife.

In an interview with PEOPLE, Schafer and Zegler revealed their favorite way to unwind after long filming days was hitting the local techno clubs. "Berlin is a capital of techno, and so we had some really good resources as far as getting to dance," shared Schafer. The high energy beats provided the perfect way to destress.

“To decompress after an intense day of filming, something with a high BPM—‘boom, boom, boom’—you can exorcize whatever you need to”.

Director Francis Lawrence also helped the cast maintain work-life balance. According to Zegler, Lawrence prioritized wrapping earlier in the day so cast and crew could explore the locales. This allowed the actresses to bond over meals and exploring cities across Germany and Poland.

Both emerging stars understand the importance of self-care as their careers take off. Though the attention can feel "impossible" at times, Zegler says surrounding herself with loved ones keeps her grounded.

Making her big screen debut in Ballad, Schafer is adjusting to new levels of fame. She calls navigating the spotlight "a journey" but feels more prepared now, acknowledging "this is really cool."

The Hunger Games prequel arrives in theaters November 17.

