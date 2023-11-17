Emily Blunt reflects on being ‘utterly misrepresented’ by her stutter

Emily Blunt urges people to be patient with people who stutter, having suffered from it herself

Actress Emily Blunt reflected on her lifelong experience with stuttering at Variety's Power of Women event on Thursday.

The Mary Poppins Returns star developed a speech impediment in childhood and says certain words still get stuck, especially when nervous or under pressure.

Blunt, who was honored for her advocacy work with the American Institute for Stuttering, called having a stutter like living with an "imposter" inside your body that doesn't pay rent.

“A stutter is like an imposter living in your body. Who doesn't pay rent. And completely and utterly misrepresents who you are as a person,” she reflected.

She went on to say that she feels grateful to shine a light on how it can be an isolating experience that often hides in the shadows due to associated feelings of fear, shame and humiliation.

The 40-year-old actress advocates for shifting perceptions that stuttering is just a psychological or nervous condition. She highlighted it's a neurological condition affecting 80 million people worldwide that is frequently hereditary in nature and beyond an individual's control.

After years working with the institute, Blunt had a powerful message for how people can better support those who stutter. She urged listeners to be patient when conversing with someone experiencing a stutter and maintain eye contact.

“Next time you meet someone who stutters, know that every word they say takes effort and courage. Look them in the eye, be patient.

Blunt advised against telling them to slow down, breath or finish their sentences, as they are fully aware of what they want to say.

“Don't tell them to slow down, or breathe, or spit it out.

“It's a neurological thing, it's sort of a motor pathway thing. Don't finish their sentences. They know what they want to say, they have so much to share. Just be patient.”