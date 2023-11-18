Tom talks about his production company, LuckyChap's success, stating, 'It's been amazing. The journey has been incredible'

Margot Robbie's husband Tom Ackerley's plan for wife's fortune from 'Barbie'

Greta Gerwig's Barbie movie, starring Margot Robbie as the lead actress, has achieved massive success as it amassed a total revenue of $1.38 billion globally.

Barbie movie's records

The movie has become the highest-grossing film in Warner Bros.' 100-year history. Barbie is the highest-grossing film ever by a female filmmaker.

Margot made a fortune out of the billion-dollar movie, and the actress has not made any big purchases in the wake of the film's success.

Margot's plans for her fortune from Barbie

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the 33-year-old actress said, "I actually haven't done anything that crazy and had only paid my mom's mortgage."

The Barbie star quipped that since the question had been brought up, now her sibling would be like, "Where's my house." She added, "There's so much to celebrate with Barbie," adding that the movie has just kept hitting milestones, that they weren't expecting it to hit.

Tom Ackerley's suggestion for Margot's fortune for Barbie movie

Though the actress did not reveal her plans for spending money, her husband, Tom Ackerley, had a unique idea.

The 33-year-old actor-producer suggested, "We should buy some pink Ferraris."

He also talked about his production company, LuckyChap's success, stating, "It's been amazing. The journey has been incredible."