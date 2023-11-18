 
menu
entertainment
Saturday, November 18, 2023
By
Mason Hughes

Margot Robbie's husband Tom Ackerley's plan for wife's fortune from 'Barbie'

Tom talks about his production company, LuckyChap's success, stating, 'It's been amazing. The journey has been incredible'

By
Mason Hughes

Saturday, November 18, 2023

Margot Robbies husband Tom Ackerleys plan for wifes fortune from Barbie
Margot Robbie's husband Tom Ackerley's plan for wife's fortune from 'Barbie'

Greta Gerwig's Barbie movie, starring Margot Robbie as the lead actress, has achieved massive success as it amassed a total revenue of $1.38 billion globally. 

Barbie movie's records

The movie has become the highest-grossing film in Warner Bros.' 100-year history. Barbie is the highest-grossing film ever by a female filmmaker.

Margot made a fortune out of the billion-dollar movie, and the actress has not made any big purchases in the wake of the film's success.

Margot's plans for her fortune from Barbie

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the 33-year-old actress said, "I actually haven't done anything that crazy and had only paid my mom's mortgage."

The Barbie star quipped that since the question had been brought up, now her sibling would be like, "Where's my house." She added, "There's so much to celebrate with Barbie," adding that the movie has just kept hitting milestones, that they weren't expecting it to hit.

Tom Ackerley's suggestion for Margot's fortune for Barbie movie

Though the actress did not reveal her plans for spending money, her husband, Tom Ackerley, had a unique idea.

The 33-year-old actor-producer suggested, "We should buy some pink Ferraris."

He also talked about his production company, LuckyChap's success, stating, "It's been amazing. The journey has been incredible."  

Sharon Stone's investment in Leonardo DiCaprio's success: The untold story
Sharon Stone's investment in Leonardo DiCaprio's success: The untold story
Billie Eilish's racy video with Odessa A'zion stirs controversy
Billie Eilish's racy video with Odessa A'zion stirs controversy
Drew Barrymore looking forward to look like a leather bag: Here's why
Drew Barrymore looking forward to look like a leather bag: Here's why
Aquaman's Jason Momoa takes NYC streets by storm on two wheels
Aquaman's Jason Momoa takes NYC streets by storm on two wheels
Will Smith calls out romance rumors
Will Smith calls out romance rumors
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle refuse to count their blessings
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle refuse to count their blessings
Bradley Cooper upgrades style with girlfriend Gigi Hadid's line
Bradley Cooper upgrades style with girlfriend Gigi Hadid's line
Travis Scott sets his sights on new career outside rap video
Travis Scott sets his sights on new career outside rap
Emily Blunt reflects on being ‘utterly misrepresented’ by her stutter
Emily Blunt reflects on being ‘utterly misrepresented’ by her stutter
David Beckham reveals hidden talent at Cricket World Cup 2023
David Beckham reveals hidden talent at Cricket World Cup 2023
DJ David Guetta, Jessica Ledon take relationship to next level
DJ David Guetta, Jessica Ledon take relationship to next level
Drake gives unexpected shoutout to Taylor Swift
Drake gives unexpected shoutout to Taylor Swift