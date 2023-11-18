 
Saturday, November 18, 2023
Mason Hughes

Actor comes to 'The Kissing Booth' defense after Jacob Elordi snub

Mason Hughes

Saturday, November 18, 2023

Actor comes to 'The Kissing Booth' defense after Jacob Elordi snub

Not all in The Kissing Booth cast agreed with lead star Jacob Elordi's opinion on the rom-com trilogy. Taylor Zakhar Perez was one of them.

In a thinly-veiled jab, the 31-year-old told Variety, "I thought it was a shame because, to my knowledge, everybody else had such a wonderful experience."

"It's a shame that was his experience on the set," the Minx actor added, "Especially when those movies came out, it was a time when we really needed something like that."

The 31-year-old noted, "I know from our fan interactions, getting stopped everywhere I go, what Kissing Booth means to people and what it brought them during such a dark time. I guess the silver lining is he still made people laugh and feel good."

Jacob previously hit out The Kissing Booth series, calling it, "Those movies are ridiculous. They're not universal. They're an escape," he told GQ.

Describing the films, he said it felt like "a trap" because "it can become 15 for them, none for you. You have no original ideas, and you're dead inside. So it's a fine dance."

