Is Kim the Kardashian with most plastic surgeries? Plastic surgeon reveals

A Plastic surgeon has spilled the beans on the plastic surgeries each Kardashian has had done

Plastic surgeon Dr. Andrew Peredo has revealed the extensive cosmetic procedures he believes each Kardashian has received. Of them all, he estimates Kris Jenner has spent over $100,000 on facial work.

According to Dr. Peredo, Khloe Kardashian likely got a nose job, lip fillers, and procedures to augment her cheeks, jawline and eyes. This included fillers to lift her cheeks and define her jaw, as well as possible eyelid surgery.

Kim Kardashian also reportedly got a nose job. Dr. Peredo thinks she enhanced her lips with fillers or fat grafting. Eyelid surgery may have given her fuller eyes.

As for momager Kris Jenner, the surgeon estimates she has spent six figures on procedures. This likely included multiple nose jobs, a facelift, lip and cheek fillers, and eyelid surgery. Dr. Peredo noted changes to her nose shape and fuller cheeks over the years.

He said: “I would say Kris has had the most work done out of all the Kardashians. Hers is definitely a six-figure-face.”

“To begin with, she has most likely had some type of facial rejuvenation to the lower face and neck, possibly a facelift,” he added.

“She has most likely had a nose job, or rhinoplasty, definitely more than once and maybe before the 2006 photo. Her upper eyelids also seem to have changed, so she has probably had surgery there.”

“And there are signs of some lip and cheek filler too,” he explained.

