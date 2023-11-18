Kanye West’s ex Amber Rose breaks silence over rumors of rekindled romance

Kanye West’s ex Amber Rose has opened up on rumors of her dating Kanye after his divorce with Kim Kardashian

Model and activist Amber Rose is calling out music executive Wack 100 after he spread unfounded rumors about her recent dating history.

Wack had claimed that Rose hooked up with her ex Kanye West in 2023, after his divorce from Kim Kardashian.

However, Rose vehemently denied any such encounter took place on Adam22's podcast. She said she hadn't seen Kanye in years and that Wack fabricated the story without cause.

Rose said, “No truth to that at all, I have not seen Kanye in years. Wack 100 is a gossip queen. He just wants to gossip for no reason… there’s no truth to that at all, I don’t go backward at all, I’m not that girl.”

The dispute seems to have originated from an incident where Rose defended a young man threatening Wack's Clubhouse chat. In response, Wack allegedly threatened Rose at her home with her children present. He also disparaged her parenting and relationships.

Rose was especially angered by Wack implying her ex Wiz Khalifa is gay, which she insisted is completely untrue.

“There is not a gay bone in that man’s body… Wiz is like the nicest, sweetest guy, literally ever, doesn’t bother anyone, not a gay bone in his body, like why are you projecting that onto him, that’s not who he is,” Rose said.

Additionally, Rose said Kanye West likely cursed at Wack over his behaviors.

Rose made clear the dispute stemmed from Wack's gossiping and penchant for fabrication. Sher urged fans not pay heed to any of Wack’s claims, saying “Any rumors you hear on the internet they’re coming from Wack 100, he’s a f**king psycho.”