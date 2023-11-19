'Big Little Lies' is going forward with season 3 as Nicole Kidman breaks the news

Nicole Kidman greenlights 'Big Little Lies' for season 3

Truth is out: the Big Little Lies is going for a third season. The executive producer Nicole Kidman broke the news at a private event.



Appearing at Q&A during the CME Group Tour Championship, the Oscar-winner announced the major news without much suspense.

In a clip shared by Deuxmoi, the DC actress was seen saying, "I loved Big Little Lies," as she referred to her favourite role, adding, "We will be bringing you a third one, just FYI."

Nicole previously shared she wanted to team back with her star-studded cast involving Reese Witherspoon, Shailene Woodley, Zoë Kravitz, and Laura Dern.

She told TVLine, "There are so many great stories to tell, and I am open to all the different horizons. We all love each other and want to work together.

Adding, "We're deeply intertwined now. Whether that [camaraderie yields] a story that will be fascinating and complex and important, that's a different thing. It would need to be a story that makes our jaws drop."

Released on HBO, the Big Little Lies received critical acclaim for its storytelling, plot, and performances.