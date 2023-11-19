During Taylor's latest gig in Brazil, her 23-year-old fan died after fainting due to the scorching heat in the Stadium

Taylor Swift postpones her 'Rio' show due to extreme heat after fan's death

Taylor Swift's South American Leg of her record-breaking Eras tour has been hit with a tragedy. During her latest gig in Brazil, her 23-year-old fan died after fainting due to the scorching heat in the Stadium.

Taylor devastated after fan's death in Brazil

Taylor expressed heartbreak over the incident as she stated, "I can't even tell you how devastated I am after this," adding that she feels the loss of her fan deeply and stands with the family of the concertgoer, who died.

Taylor postpones her show in Rio

It appears that the tragic incident and the scorching heat have also affected her tonight's show scheduled in Rio. Taking to Instagram stories, the Midnight hitmaker announced the postponement of the show.

She wrote, "I am writing this from my dressing room in the stadium. The decision has been made to postpone tonight's show due to extreme temperatures in Rio."

The songstress continued, "The safety and well-being of my fans, fellow performers, and crew has to and always will come first."