Bryan Tanaka's absence at Mariah Carey's concert sparks breakup rumours

Mariah Carey has recently sparked breakup rumours with her boyfriend, Bryan Tanaka, as the latter was absent from the songstress's concert on Wednesday night at the Yaamava Resort & Casino in Highland, California.

The 40-year-old dancer's absence from the concert of her 55-year-old girlfriend's concert has made fans wonder if the pair has gone their separate ways.

Bryan Tanaka absent from Carey's concert

According to the Daily Mail, Bryan has been showing his dance moves at Carey's concerts for more than a decade but he was nowhere to be seen on Wednesday night.

Moreover, the Christmas classic All I Want For Christmas Is You hitmaker's low energy during her performance and his total absence from the songstress's Instagram profile since December 2022 further strengthened the speculations.

Fans convinced of Carey's breakup

Fans expressed their concerns on social media as one of her fans took to X, formerly Twitter, and wrote, "I don't see Bryan Tanaka. Where's he? Another questioned, "Girl going through breakup ear."

A third fan lamented, "She looks depressed like something is going on behind the scenes."

Bryan and Carey's relationship

Mariah's relationship with Bryan started soon after she ended her engagement with her then-fiance James Parker in 2016.

The couple split in 2017 for a brief period but then got back together stronger, and since then, no problems have been witnessed in their relationship.

Bryan's relationship with the songstress

In an interview with E! News in 2016, Bryan stated, "Something connected with us back in the day, and there was just a mutual admiration, adding that it was set in history that the pair was going to be connected, some way, somehow.