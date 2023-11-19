Cassie accused Diddy of raping her in her own home after she tried to leave him

Sean 'Diddy' Combs, Cassie Ventura reach settlement in abuse lawsuit

Rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs has settled the harassment, rape, physical, emotional abuse, and sexual trafficking lawsuit filed against him by his former girlfriend, singer Casandra Ventura.

Cassie and Diddy settle their lawsuit

The songstress's lawyer, Douglas Wigdor, announced that the lawsuit had been settled to both parties' mutual satisfaction a day after its filing in a New York federal court.

Diddy denies accusations

According to Page Six, Diddy's lawyer has clarified that settling a lawsuit doesn't mean confession to the allegations. Ben Brafman stated, "A decision to settle a lawsuit in 2023 is in no way an admission of wrongdoing."

Ben continued that his client was happy after getting a mutual settlement and wished the plaintiff the best of luck for her future.

Cassie reacts to the settlement of her lawsuit

Cassie also reacted to the settlement of her lawsuit, stating, "I have decided to resolve this matter amicably on terms that I have some level of control."

The pair have not disclosed the terms of their settlement.

Allegations against Diddy

The original lawsuit filed by Casandra, also known as Cassie, alleged, "The abuse started when Casandra was 19, and Combs allegedly lured her into a professional and sexual relationship."

Cassie accused Diddy of raping her in her own home after she tried to leave him, physically assaulting her, and also blowing up another man's car who was romantically involved with Casandra.