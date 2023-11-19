 
menu
entertainment
Sunday, November 19, 2023
By
Melanie Walker

Mariah Carey weighs in on not being able to ‘drive around’ anymore

Mariah Carey sheds light on the real reason she can’t drive around anymore

By
Melanie Walker

Sunday, November 19, 2023

Mariah Carey weighs in on not being able to ‘drive around’ anymore
Mariah Carey weighs in on not being able to ‘drive around’ anymore

Singer-songwriter Mariah Carey has just shed some light into the real reason she prefers not to drive around anymore.

The All I Want for Christmas diva broke everything down during one of her most recent interviews on The Jennifer Hudson Show.

In the middle of that chat she touched on the status of her drivers license at the moment.

She began by admitting, “I don't have a license, because I let it expire.”

While explaining her reasons for this, the expert admitted, “I did have one, and then I left where I was living.”

This is because, prior to this “I was living in the city and you don't really want to drive in Manhattan. Well, I don't,” Carey explained.

“And then when I went to go be like, ‘OK, my license.’ They were like, ‘Oh, well it's expired — and expired like seven years ago’. So then I was going to have to take the test again.”

Immediately after, Hudson chimed in to say, “I don't think I'd pass if I took the test again.”

“That's what I'm saying!” Carey also chimed into admit.

“If there were one street that I could say, 'OK, this is a safe street for me to drive,' I would do that. But the thing is, it's just better for me to go with somebody in the car and not drive, but I can drive.”

Paris Hilton breaks silence on North West’s lemonade stand
Paris Hilton breaks silence on North West’s lemonade stand
Michael B Jordan to direct 'Creed IV' confirmed by producer Irwin Winkler video
Michael B Jordan to direct 'Creed IV' confirmed by producer Irwin Winkler
Dana Carvey announces break from work, social media following son's untimely death
Dana Carvey announces break from work, social media following son's untimely death
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'would rather have' King in life than 'complete cut off'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'would rather have' King in life than 'complete cut off'
Nicolas Cage surprised by unexpected family union with Sofia Coppola video
Nicolas Cage surprised by unexpected family union with Sofia Coppola
50 Cent mocks Sean 'Diddy' Combs for speedy resolution of lawsuit
50 Cent mocks Sean 'Diddy' Combs for speedy resolution of lawsuit
When Princess Diana brought supermodels to 'embarrass' Prince William
When Princess Diana brought supermodels to 'embarrass' Prince William
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle pal's new book has 'nothing to it': Expert
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle pal's new book has 'nothing to it': Expert
Princess Anne branded Meghan Markle 'low shelf life' after failed 'warm' gesture?
Princess Anne branded Meghan Markle 'low shelf life' after failed 'warm' gesture?
Meghan Markle 'breakout star' image taught 'ornamental' Kate to work harder
Meghan Markle 'breakout star' image taught 'ornamental' Kate to work harder
Sean 'Diddy' Combs, Cassie Ventura reach settlement in abuse lawsuit
Sean 'Diddy' Combs, Cassie Ventura reach settlement in abuse lawsuit
Kanye West's focus on music puts marriage with Bianca Censori in peril
Kanye West's focus on music puts marriage with Bianca Censori in peril