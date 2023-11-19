Prince Harry reacts to claims Meghan Markle is ‘using him’ for fame

 
Sunday, November 19, 2023
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince Harry's reaction to rumors of his divorce from Meghan Markle have been leaked

Sunday, November 19, 2023

Prince Harry appears to have felt ‘sick’ after a royal commentator made allegations against his wife Meghan Markle.

For those unversed, these allegations refer to the state of the couple’s marriage as well as the likelihood of their divorce.

The original claim has been made by Vanity Fair editor Graydon Carter who weighed in on everything by accusing Meghan of being ‘after’ Prince Harry’s fame and money.

Read More: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘letting Endgame paint them victims

The premise of their claim was that the couple’s marriage seems destined to last just years and not decades.

Now, a source has stepped forward with insight into Prince Harry’s reaction towards it all.

Per their claims, the Duke of Sussex is “sickened” by the hate comments and feels “hurt” about the rumors swirling around.

Read More: Royal family ‘less than amused over Prince Harry, Meghan Markle latest stunt

This comes considering Graydon is well respected in journalist circles.

All of it has been broken down in a converastion with The Mirror.

During the course of that converastion, the insider claimed, “When Graydon Carter weighs in on a topic like this, important people in the highest places listen.”

“It's going to have a domino effect as far as the perceived narrative about their marriage and its long-term prospects goes.”

The implications of this claim are allegedly ‘a lot more damaging’ when one considers the fact that people might end up assuming there is truth to it all, or that there he has “inside knowledge about any tension in their relationship.”

