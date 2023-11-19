Halle Bailey's response comes following online speculations around her appearance and alleged pregnancy

Halle Bailey warns fans over ‘pregnancy’ nose trolls: ‘You’ll pay!’

The Little Mermaid star Halle Bailey clapped back at pregnancy rumors.

Her response comes following online speculations around her appearance and alleged pregnancy. After a fan commented: “Pregnancy nose” with a pig nose emoji on one of her videos, Halle took to her Instagram Story to send off a strong message on body-shaming.

In a video clip, which had a closeup shot of her face only, Halle stated, "If I see one more person say something about my nose one more time, it’s gonna be hell to pay. And you know why? 'Cause I am black. I love my nose. Why are you concerned about my nose? Leave me the h*** alone."

Despite making it clear that she doesn't appreciate the trolling and warning fans of facing consequences, the 23-year-old actress still didn’t confirm if she’s pregnant or not.

Last month, the rumors were fueled by online discussions after the Internet observed her wardrobe choices for outings with rapper DDG aka Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr.

Fans speculated that Halle might be expecting her first child, especially after she was seen wearing a baggy gray hoodie, leading some to claim that they saw a bump.