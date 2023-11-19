 
menu
entertainment
Sunday, November 19, 2023
By
Melanie Walker

Halle Bailey warns fans over ‘pregnancy’ nose trolls: ‘You’ll pay!’

Halle Bailey's response comes following online speculations around her appearance and alleged pregnancy

By
Melanie Walker

Sunday, November 19, 2023

Halle Bailey warns fans over ‘pregnancy’ nose trolls: ‘You’ll pay!’
Halle Bailey warns fans over ‘pregnancy’ nose trolls: ‘You’ll pay!’

The Little Mermaid star Halle Bailey clapped back at pregnancy rumors.

Her response comes following online speculations around her appearance and alleged pregnancy. After a fan commented: “Pregnancy nose” with a pig nose emoji on one of her videos, Halle took to her Instagram Story to send off a strong message on body-shaming.

In a video clip, which had a closeup shot of her face only, Halle stated, "If I see one more person say something about my nose one more time, it’s gonna be hell to pay. And you know why? 'Cause I am black. I love my nose. Why are you concerned about my nose? Leave me the h*** alone."

Read More: Halle Bailey fuels pregnancy by shying away from hugs and photos at VMAs

Despite making it clear that she doesn't appreciate the trolling and warning fans of facing consequences, the 23-year-old actress still didn’t confirm if she’s pregnant or not.

Last month, the rumors were fueled by online discussions after the Internet observed her wardrobe choices for outings with rapper DDG aka Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr.

Fans speculated that Halle might be expecting her first child, especially after she was seen wearing a baggy gray hoodie, leading some to claim that they saw a bump.

Taylor Swift fan's death at concert sparks calls for investigation
Taylor Swift fan's death at concert sparks calls for investigation
Princess Charlene continues to support Prince Albert amid rift rumours
Princess Charlene continues to support Prince Albert amid rift rumours
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s UK Christmas plan sparks reaction video
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s UK Christmas plan sparks reaction
Prince Harry to get ‘brutally attacked’ and ‘covered in water’
Prince Harry to get ‘brutally attacked’ and ‘covered in water’
Prince Harry’s real feelings about Christmas in the US leaked
Prince Harry’s real feelings about Christmas in the US leaked
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘letting Endgame’ paint them as victims video
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘letting Endgame’ paint them as victims
Meghan Markle’s former acting coach breaks silence on ‘real Duchess’
Meghan Markle’s former acting coach breaks silence on ‘real Duchess’
Prince Albert calls for ‘stability and prosperity’ amid Princess Charlene rumors
Prince Albert calls for ‘stability and prosperity’ amid Princess Charlene rumors
Netflix announces complete list of Top 10 movies & TV shows
Netflix announces complete list of Top 10 movies & TV shows
Taylor Swift struggles to breathe causing panic at Eras Tour: Video
Taylor Swift struggles to breathe causing panic at Eras Tour: Video
Paris Hilton breaks silence on North West’s entrepreneurial tendencies
Paris Hilton breaks silence on North West’s entrepreneurial tendencies
Mariah Carey weighs in on not being able to ‘drive around’ anymore
Mariah Carey weighs in on not being able to ‘drive around’ anymore