Matthew Perry leaned on Jennifer Aniston, shunned David Schwimmer: Insider

Sunday, November 19, 2023
Melanie Walker

Insider close with the 'Friends' group disclosed that co-stars are still processing Matthew Perry's death

The cast of Friends is still trying to process Matthew Perry’s death, according to an insider close with the group.

The update comes after the 54-year-old actor was found unresponsive in a hot tub at his Los Angeles home on October 28.

Sources close to the sitcom stars revealed that the news has left them in disbelief, "They’re still in shock. They’ve always said they were like a family, and now, one of the original six is gone."

In Matthew's memoir Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, he detailed his career and struggle with addiction that surprised his costars at first.

"If Matthew could still perform on the show, they could turn a blind eye. They didn’t realize he was a functioning addict teetering on the edge,” the insider added.

The Friends cast, including Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer and Courteney Cox, attempted to support Matthew early, but the insider claimed, "They didn’t feel equipped to handle his substance abuse. It was totally beyond their realm."

However, Jennifer, who was closest to Matthew, reached out to him constantly but still wished she could’ve done more. On the other hand, when David tried looking after the 17 Again actor, he didn't get much response.

"Towards the end, he kind of shunned people. David wished he could’ve helped, but Matthew didn’t really let him," the insider noted.

