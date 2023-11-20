The 'All I Want For Christmas Is You' hitmaker appeared unsure if her kids would be following in her footsteps in the future

Mariah Carey's surprise collab with daughter lights up Hollywood Bowl

Mariah Carey was joined by an unexpected guest during her Friday night show at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. The songstress was joined by her 12-year-old daughter Monroe Cannon, showcasing her exceptional vocal prowess to captivate the audience.

Mariah Carey performs with 12-year-old daughter

The reality TV star Kim Kardashian shared a video featuring the mother-daughter duo's touching performance as they sang Jesus Born on This Day from Carey's 1994 holiday album titled Merry Christmas.

Mariah Carey's surprise collab with daughter lights up Hollywood Bowl

According to Page Six, the 54-year-old music icon's sold-out show was attended by several public figures including Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, and her daughters North and Chicago.

Mariah Carey praises her kids' musical prowess

Carey has never shied away from praising her kid's musical talents. Earlier in an interview with Access, she said, "I love it. I love seeing them stepping into this performance space, this music space," adding that she never pressurized her children to get on stage.

The songstress, who shares twins Monroe and Moroccan with Nick Cannon, said, "My children do whatever they want to do," adding that the most exceptional quality of the kids is working hard.

The All I Want For Christmas Is You hitmaker appeared unsure if her kids would be following in her footsteps in the future.