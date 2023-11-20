Taylor Swift pays emotional tribute to fan who died at her Brazil show

Taylor Swift returns to stage in Brazil as she dedicates emotional song to late fan

Taylor Swift broke in tears as she paid an emotional tribute to her young fan, who died of cardiac arrest due to extreme heat at the venue of her Brazil show amid Eras tour.



The Anti-Hero hitmaker returned to stage in Rio de Janeiro and seemingly dedicated the song, Bigger Than the Whole Sky, to Ana Clara Benevides following her tragic death.

Swift crooned, “Goodbye, goodbye, goodbye / You were bigger than the whole sky / You were more than just a short time.”

“I'm never gonna meet / What could've been, would've been / What should've been you / What could've been, would've been you.

“No words appear before me in the aftermath/ Salt streams out my eyes and into my ears/ Every single thing I touch becomes sick with sadness.”

Fans of the singer praised her for her heartbreaking tribute for the late 23-year-old fan as they commented under a TikTok video posted by another fan.

“She played it for the girl who died, I'm gonna cry,” one wrote while another added, “She played her heart out on that piano, you can tell she was doing it all for Ana.”

Benevides tragically passed away right before Swift's Brazil concert due to the intense heat, according to multiple media outlets.

She collapsed in the front row, was revived at the stadium for about 40 minutes, suffered another heart attack on the way to the hospital, and sadly, didn't make it long after arriving at the local hospital.