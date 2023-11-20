 
menu
entertainment
Monday, November 20, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Sarah Ferguson celebrates Children’s Day with her 'friends'

Sarah Ferguson said, “Today serves as a reminder that we must create a world where every child can thrive”

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Monday, November 20, 2023

Sarah Ferguson celebrates Children’s Day 2023
Sarah Ferguson celebrates Children’s Day 2023

Prince Andrew’s former wife Sarah Ferguson is celebrating the Children’s Day 2023 with a few of her friends.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Princess Beatrice and Eugenie’s mother tweeted, “I'm celebrating #ChildrensDay2023 with a few of my friends.

Read More: King Charles to offer olive branch to Harry, Meghan Markle despite call details leaked

“As a mother and gran myself, bringing smiles to children's faces is a passion I have felt strongly and fervently.”

Sarah added, “Today serves as a reminder that we must create a world where every child can thrive.”

Sarah Ferguson celebrates Children’s Day with her friends

She also urged her fans to join her in celebrating the Children's Day for a very important cause.

“Join me in celebrating #ChildrensDay2023 by pledging one hour of your day planning a surprise for a child and one hour of your income to help uplift all children. Make it your Children's Day,” Sarah further said.

Also Read: King Charles chooses William and Kate over Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Earlier, there were reports Sarah Ferguson would replace Holly Willoughby as the host of This Morning – but only for one day.

Taylor Swift sweeps 2023 Billboard Music Awards
Taylor Swift sweeps 2023 Billboard Music Awards
Travis Kelce dishes on Argentina trip with Taylor Swift video
Travis Kelce dishes on Argentina trip with Taylor Swift
Will Shakira cut a deal similarly for another tax fraud case?
Will Shakira cut a deal similarly for another tax fraud case?
King Charles to offer olive branch to Harry, Meghan Markle despite call details leaked video
King Charles to offer olive branch to Harry, Meghan Markle despite call details leaked
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's parents meetup hit a snag?
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's parents meetup hit a snag?
James Bay confirms he will be part of Kate Middleton’s Christmas Carol Service
James Bay confirms he will be part of Kate Middleton’s Christmas Carol Service
Adele talks about marriage rumors with Rich Paul
Adele talks about marriage rumors with Rich Paul
Prince Harry can’t expect bygones to be bygones after Christmas snub video
Prince Harry can’t expect bygones to be bygones after Christmas snub
King Charles chooses William and Kate over Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
King Charles chooses William and Kate over Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Kate Middleton’s sincere feelings for olive branch to Meghan Markle, Harry disclosed
Kate Middleton’s sincere feelings for olive branch to Meghan Markle, Harry disclosed
Expert solves mystery behind Meghan Markle’s missing engagement ring
Expert solves mystery behind Meghan Markle’s missing engagement ring
Meghan Markle discloses her Christmas plan with Archie, Lilibet
Meghan Markle discloses her Christmas plan with Archie, Lilibet