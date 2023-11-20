Sarah Ferguson celebrates Children’s Day with her 'friends'

Sarah Ferguson said, “Today serves as a reminder that we must create a world where every child can thrive”

Sarah Ferguson celebrates Children’s Day 2023

Prince Andrew’s former wife Sarah Ferguson is celebrating the Children’s Day 2023 with a few of her friends.



Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Princess Beatrice and Eugenie’s mother tweeted, “I'm celebrating #ChildrensDay2023 with a few of my friends.

“As a mother and gran myself, bringing smiles to children's faces is a passion I have felt strongly and fervently.”

Sarah added, “Today serves as a reminder that we must create a world where every child can thrive.”

She also urged her fans to join her in celebrating the Children's Day for a very important cause.

“Join me in celebrating #ChildrensDay2023 by pledging one hour of your day planning a surprise for a child and one hour of your income to help uplift all children. Make it your Children's Day,” Sarah further said.

