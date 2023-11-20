King Charles may take major decision to avoid upsetting Prince William and Kate Middleton ahead of Christmas

King Charles chooses William and Kate over Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

King Charles’ sending an invitation to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to spend the Christmas with the Royal family may not sit well with Prince William and Kate Middleton.



The royal rumor mill is buzzing with speculation about whether the Waleses will attend Christmas celebrations at Sandringham if Harry and Meghan are on the guest list.

A royal insider revealed to the Daily Mail that an alternative plan might be in the works, suggesting that King Charles could potentially invite Harry and Meghan to visit him in Scotland over the New Year.

This timing would conveniently coincide with the Waleses' presence at Anmer Hall, their Norfolk country home.

"It would certainly have the advantage of killing two birds with one stone; extending an olive branch to one son without causing difficulty to the other," the insider remarked.

While King Charles has expressed a warm welcome for Prince Harry and his family to stay on royal property during their UK visit, the absence of a Christmas invitation adds another layer of complexity to the ongoing royal dynamics.

However, insiders caution that the traditional Christmas plans at Sandringham are usually finalized by this time, as the estate isn't particularly spacious, and accommodating the entire extended family requires meticulous planning.

"It would be surprising for the Sussexes not to have received an invitation by now if there was going to be one. New Year in Scotland would be more likely,” the insider said.

“But as with anything to do with Harry and Meghan, let's face it, anything can happen," the tipsters commented.