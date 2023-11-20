Kate Middleton posted video with caption, “Shaping Us is all about how important our early years are in shaping the adults we become"

Kate Middleton shares powerful message on World Children’s Day

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has shared her powerful message as she marked the World Children’s Day 2023.



The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood shared the future queen’s message on its official X, formerly Twitter handle, and the Princess of Wales reposted it.

Kate Middleton’s message reads: “The future of our children is something we all build together; through the actions each and every one of us takes every day.”

The Princess of Wales also shared a video from the Shaping Us National Symposium held on November 15 where she delivered the keynote speech.

Kate Middleton posted the video with caption, “Shaping Us is all about how important our early years are in shaping the adults we become.



“Last week, with @earlychildhood, we brought together experts, global thinkers and cross-disciplinary leaders to help understand how we lay the foundations for happier, healthier lives.”