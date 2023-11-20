 
menu
entertainment
Monday, November 20, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Kate Middleton shares powerful message on World Children’s Day

Kate Middleton posted video with caption, “Shaping Us is all about how important our early years are in shaping the adults we become"

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Monday, November 20, 2023

Kate Middleton shares powerful message on World Children’s Day
Kate Middleton shares powerful message on World Children’s Day

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has shared her powerful message as she marked the World Children’s Day 2023.

The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood shared the future queen’s message on its official X, formerly Twitter handle, and the Princess of Wales reposted it.

Read More: Sarah Ferguson celebrates Children’s Day with her 'friends'

Kate Middleton’s message reads: “The future of our children is something we all build together; through the actions each and every one of us takes every day.”

The Princess of Wales also shared a video from the Shaping Us National Symposium held on November 15 where she delivered the keynote speech.

Also Read: King Charles to offer olive branch to Harry, Meghan Markle despite call details leaked

Kate Middleton posted the video with caption, “Shaping Us is all about how important our early years are in shaping the adults we become.

“Last week, with @earlychildhood, we brought together experts, global thinkers and cross-disciplinary leaders to help understand how we lay the foundations for happier, healthier lives.”

Kesha makes position clear on Sean
Kesha makes position clear on Sean "Diddy" Combs, Cassie row
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs seen in first public appearance post SA claims
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs seen in first public appearance post SA claims
Taylor Swift sweeps 2023 Billboard Music Awards
Taylor Swift sweeps 2023 Billboard Music Awards
Sarah Ferguson celebrates Children’s Day with her 'friends'
Sarah Ferguson celebrates Children’s Day with her 'friends'
Travis Kelce dishes on Argentina trip with Taylor Swift video
Travis Kelce dishes on Argentina trip with Taylor Swift
Will Shakira cut deal similarly for another tax fraud case?
Will Shakira cut deal similarly for another tax fraud case?
King Charles to offer olive branch to Harry, Meghan Markle despite call details leaked video
King Charles to offer olive branch to Harry, Meghan Markle despite call details leaked
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's parents meetup hit a snag?
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's parents meetup hit a snag?
James Bay confirms he will be part of Kate Middleton’s Christmas Carol Service
James Bay confirms he will be part of Kate Middleton’s Christmas Carol Service
Adele talks about marriage rumors with Rich Paul
Adele talks about marriage rumors with Rich Paul
Prince Harry can’t expect bygones to be bygones after Christmas snub video
Prince Harry can’t expect bygones to be bygones after Christmas snub
King Charles chooses William and Kate over Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
King Charles chooses William and Kate over Prince Harry, Meghan Markle