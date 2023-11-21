 
Tuesday, November 21, 2023
Mason Hughes

Scarlett Johansson reacts to Black Widow revival reports

In the world of Marvel, no one actually dies — thanks to the multiverse. So, when the question was put in front of Scarlett Johansson asked about Black Widow's return, she did not completely rule it out.

Responding to the reports doing rounds that the franchise executives are mulling bringing back some old guard heroes from the dead, including Robert Downey Jr's Tony Stark and the SHIELD's seductive agent.

The Marriage Story star told The Today Show, "I don't know how that [would work], would that be like a zombie film?".

She added, "I mean I think it might be, I think [Endgame] was the end, right? I don't know how you come back from that.

"I would have to... it would be a miracle. It would be a real Marvel miracle. It would be a real marvel. But you know, who knows?" the year-old teased.

Scarlett previously shared she felt "really good about her story coming to a close," adding, "I think she has a lot of dignity in her legacy."

