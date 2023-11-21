Kanye West lifts the BBMA as he is set to release new album

Kanye West wins major award amid upcoming album

In the 22nd Billboard Music Award, Kanye West managed to win one gong to his name, leaving the internet in shock.



The Power hitmaker, whose last album, Donda, was rolled out in 2021, lifted the Best Gospel Artist trophy by beating key gospel artists in the category, such as Kirk Franklin and Cece Winans.

However, the award announcement sparked confusion as many netizens were left scratching their head, finding the Chicago rapstar in the category.

Newsweek assorted the following comments.

"Por favor, did the definition of the gospel or 'gospel artist' change?" one user commented.

Another added, "Kanye West winning the Best Gospel award so funny to me."

"In what universe is kanye west a gospel artist," someone else wrote.

Amid the confusion, some referred to Grammy winner's gospel music, including Jesus Is King album and his long stint at hosting with a gospel choir on concerts for Sunday Service.

"2019 album JESUS IS KING is a gospel album," one user pointed.

Another said, "I'm sure you don't listen to Kanye, so Kanye dropped a curse free gospel album in 2019, then dropped one in 2021, moreso centered around his Mother but had alot of Gospel in it."

Earlier, Kanye rolled out a new track, Vultures, from his joint upcoming album with Ty Dolla $ign, where he addressed his antisemitism controversy last year.