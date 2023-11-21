 
Tuesday, November 21, 2023
Mason Hughes

Bruce Willis emerges in rare public appearance amid dementia battle

Bruce's family has been actively raising awareness regarding the health concerns faced by the beloved actor

Bruce Willis, the retired Hollywood actor known for his roles in movies like Unbreakable and Die Hard, made a rare public appearance over the weekend after losing his speech and personality to dementia.

Bruce Willis's public appearance amid dementia battle

The 68-year-old appeared in public over the weekend in Los Angeles as he was spotted sitting in the passenger seat of a black vehicle. The former actor was sporting a black hoodie for his outing.

According to the Mirror, Bruce is suffering from frontotemporal dementia (FTD). Like any other form of dementia, FTD typically develops slowly and gradually progresses over the years. NHS states, "FTD causes problems with behaviour and language."

Bruce retires from acting

Bruce retired from acting following his diagnosis with aphasia in 2022, as his family revealed that the condition has severely affected the former actor's cognitive abilities.

In a February 2023 update regarding Bruce's health, his family revealed that the Die Hard star's condition has progressed.

Bruce's family spreads awareness regarding the disease 

Bruce's family has been actively raising awareness regarding the health concerns faced by the beloved actor. His 45-year-old wife, Emma Hemming Willis, and his daughters have been actively participating in TV interviews and social media campaigns to raise awareness about the medical complexities faced by Bruce.

