Rocky's former mob member Relli has already testified alleging that the rapper threatened him before shooting

A$AP Rocky stoic as prosecution presents video evidence in assault case

A$AP Rocky's legal troubles continue to intensify as the rapper faces an assault case in which he allegedly shot and injured his former fellow mob member A$AP Relli.

During the recent hearing of the case in a Los Angeles courtroom on Monday, the prosecution against the rapper played a video that they claim to be the video of Rocky holding a gun during his physical assault on Relli.

Prosecution presents video evidence against Rocky

According to TMZ, Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) detective Frank Flores testified that the video was obtained during an investigation by the police. To further strengthen their claims against Rocky, the prosecution also showed still photos from the footage allegedly featuring Rihanna's baby daddy holding a gun.

Two additional videos: one of alleged gunshots and the police body cam footage, were also played in the courtroom on Monday.

The 35-year-old Am I Dreaming hitmaker was also present in the court, and the publication reports that he remained stoic throughout the hearing.

A$AP Relli testifies against Rocky

Rocky's former mob member Relli has already testified against the singer. Relli said that the rapper first threatened him by putting a gun on his stomach and later left him on the street after firing four shots.