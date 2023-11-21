Blue Bloods appeared on screen for the first time in September 2010 and it'll be wrapped up in 2024

'Blue Bloods' wraps up after 13 successful years with 275 episodes

Blue Bloods' fans are in awe as CBS has announced that its longtime hit running drama will be wrapped up in the 14th season.

Blue Bloods' final season is to air in two parts

It has been reported that due to the 119-day-long SAG-AFTRA strike, the show will be split into two parts. The first 10 episodes will air on February 16, 2023. The second part of the show will be aired during the fall season, as its production has just commenced again after the delay caused by the strike.

Blue Bloods to end with its 14th season

According to The Hollywood Reporter, CBS Entertainment president Amy Reichenbach and CBS Studios president David Stapf released a joint statement on the ending of the long-time-running show.

Their statement read, "We’ll be forever grateful to the legendary Leonard Goldberg for developing this signature series and to the amazing cast led by Tom Selleck, who America embraced as a family and watched as welcomed guests at the Reagan dinner table."



They also expressed gratitude to the writing and production team guided by executive producer Kevin Wade. They concluded by stating, "The final chapter of the show, is expected to be the most satisfying experience for our loyal viewers."

Blue Bloods total episodes

Blue Bloods appeared on screen for the first time in September 2010 and has enjoyed a successful 13-year run with a total of 275 episodes.