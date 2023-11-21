 
menu
entertainment
Tuesday, November 21, 2023
By
Mason Hughes

'Blue Bloods' wraps up after 13 successful years with 275 episodes

Blue Bloods appeared on screen for the first time in September 2010 and it'll be wrapped up in 2024

By
Mason Hughes

Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Blue Bloods wraps up after 13 successful years with 275 episodes
'Blue Bloods' wraps up after 13 successful years with 275 episodes

Blue Bloods' fans are in awe as CBS has announced that its longtime hit running drama will be wrapped up in the 14th season.

Blue Bloods' final season is to air in two parts

It has been reported that due to the 119-day-long SAG-AFTRA strike, the show will be split into two parts. The first 10 episodes will air on February 16, 2023. The second part of the show will be aired during the fall season, as its production has just commenced again after the delay caused by the strike.

Blue Bloods to end with its 14th season

According to The Hollywood Reporter, CBS Entertainment president Amy Reichenbach and CBS Studios president David Stapf released a joint statement on the ending of the long-time-running show. 

Their statement read, "We’ll be forever grateful to the legendary Leonard Goldberg for developing this signature series and to the amazing cast led by Tom Selleck, who America embraced as a family and watched as welcomed guests at the Reagan dinner table."

They also expressed gratitude to the writing and production team guided by executive producer Kevin Wade. They concluded by stating, "The final chapter of the show, is expected to be the most satisfying experience for our loyal viewers."

Blue Bloods total episodes

Blue Bloods appeared on screen for the first time in September 2010 and has enjoyed a successful 13-year run with a total of 275 episodes.

Usher cries while paying tribute to his late friend Aaron Spears
Usher cries while paying tribute to his late friend Aaron Spears
A$AP Rocky stoic as prosecution presents video evidence in assault case
A$AP Rocky stoic as prosecution presents video evidence in assault case
Bruce Willis emerges in rare public appearance amid dementia battle
Bruce Willis emerges in rare public appearance amid dementia battle
'Squid Games: The Challenge' teaser unveils shocking secrets, controversies
'Squid Games: The Challenge' teaser unveils shocking secrets, controversies
Kanye West wins major award amid upcoming album
Kanye West wins major award amid upcoming album
Kim Zolciak, Kroy Biermann's second rekindling hits turbulence again
Kim Zolciak, Kroy Biermann's second rekindling hits turbulence again
Tyrese Gibson admits making changes to Airbnb property amid $25000 lawsuit
Tyrese Gibson admits making changes to Airbnb property amid $25000 lawsuit
Jennifer Aniston's trainer spills secret about her fit body
Jennifer Aniston's trainer spills secret about her fit body
Angelina Jolie's son to Brad Pitt: 'You're a despicable person'
Angelina Jolie's son to Brad Pitt: 'You're a despicable person'
Scarlett Johansson reacts to Black Widow revival reports
Scarlett Johansson reacts to Black Widow revival reports
Prince Harry is risking any possible future invitations
Prince Harry is risking any possible future invitations
Britney Spears fears sister Jamie Lynn plotting ‘public’ revenge
Britney Spears fears sister Jamie Lynn plotting ‘public’ revenge