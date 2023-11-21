Piers Morgan talks about his shocking interaction with Princess Diana

'Master manipulator' Princess Diana blatantly talked about her 'lovers': Piers Morgan

Piers Morgan is spilling the beans on his unpleasant interaction with Princess Diana.

The journalist, who met the former Princess of Wales back when she was alive, calls her a ‘master manipulator’ in an extensive column.

Writing for The Sun, he wrote: "She talked about her lovers - promoting William to say he kept a photo of Will Carling’s then wife Julia on a dartboard and had ‘never laughed so hysterically’ as when, after James Hewitt spilled the beans about their affair in a tawdry book, I hired a white horse, which a Mirror reporter, in full armour, rode to Hewitt’s home to charge him with treason for sleeping with the wife of a future king."

Piers recalls that William at the time of the meeting was 13 years old.

The former GMB host added that Diana “gave me an hour-long off-the-record interview on the phone about exactly what she’d said, and all her own experiences with bulimia and anorexia".

However, after the story published, Piers adds that Diana launched a furious statement condemning the "sensationalised" outing of "private conversations" between them.