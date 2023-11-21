 
Tuesday, November 21, 2023
By
Melanie Walker

Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady finalized divorce last month a year after calling it quits post 13-year marriage

By
Melanie Walker

Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Gisele Bündchen talks of ‘heartbreak’ as Tom Brady reconciles with Irina Shayk

Gisele Bündchen penned a note on “silent struggles and heartbreaks” a month after she finalized her divorce from husband of 13 years, Tom Brady.

The Brazilian supermodel, who shares two kids with the former NFL star, took to Instagram to drop the cryptic note, amid speculations that Brady has reconciled romance with Irina Shayk.

"Everyone we meet has faced or is facing challenges in life that we know nothing about,” she penned. “We don't see the silent struggles, the fear, the obstacles, the heartbreaks, or their daily ups and downs…”

“As we go about our daily routine, we may miss seeing someone needing a simple, kind word or gesture," she added, "I believe an act of kindness sparks more kindness, and this is what we most need in the world today."

This comes after it was reported that Brady has decided to give Irina Shayk another chance after calling it quits with her when she tried to play him and her ex Bradley Cooper.

According to a report by In Touch Weekly, an insider has revealed that the former NFL quarterback and the Russian supermodel are back together.

The tipster claimed that the lovebirds are just “having fun” and are not looking for anything “exclusive.”

In September, Bündchen talked about Brady, alluding that the two are on amicable terms, telling CBS Sunday Morning that she “always wish” him the best.

"He's the father of my kids," she said of Brady, "So, I always wish him the best. I'm so grateful that he gave me wonderful children and I think, you know, when a door shuts, other doors open."

