Tuesday, November 21, 2023
Eloise Wells Morin

Queen Camilla reveals she follows in footsteps of King Charles: Here's how

Queen Camilla also congratulated to all of the winners and nominees

Eloise Wells Morin

Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Queen Camilla gave the keynote speech at the Foreign Press Association Awards in London on Monday evening and disclosed that she was following in the footsteps of her husband King Charles.

In her address Camilla said, "Ladies and gentlemen, yours is an awe-inspiring responsibility: you question, debate, analyse and thus protect what is so easy for us to take for granted – true freedom of expression.”

The palace shared photos of the Queen with her speech.

Camilla says, “By joining you this evening, I am following in the footsteps of my husband, an honorary member of the FPA, who joined you at these Awards in 2008.

“On that occasion, he described your role as ‘not only to look at the world and study the way it works, but to report what you see accurately, to explain it and indeed to interpret it. In so doing you shape the view and define the perspective of millions of people and that is an enormous responsibility’”.

She also congratulated to all of winners and nominees.

