Travis Kelce draws the curtains off his romantic tale with Taylor Swift: ‘I got lucky’

Travis Kelce finally reveals how he started dating pop sensation Taylor Swift in latest interview

In an interview with WSJ. Magazine, the NFL star disclosed that it wasn't a friendship bracelet or a grand romantic gesture that captured Swift's attention.

Instead, Kelce admitted that he had someone in the Anti-Hero hitmaker's inner circle playing the role of cupid.

"There were definitely people she knew that knew who I was, in her corner [who said]: ‘Yo! Did you know he was coming?’ I had somebody playing Cupid," Kelce shared.

Although Kelce wasn't initially aware of the matchmaker's identity, his fortunes changed when he received a surprising text on his phone from Swift, who had reached out, expressing her interest.

The cupid, whose identity remains undisclosed, later revealed the behind-the-scenes details to Kelce. "[The Cupid] told me exactly what was going on and how I got lucky enough to get [Swift] to reach out," he recalled.

The Kansas City Chiefs star also revealed that some members of Swift's family unintentionally played a role in their budding romance.

“She’ll probably hate me for saying this, but … when she came to Arrowhead [Stadium], they gave her the big locker room as a dressing room, and her little cousins were taking pictures … in front of my locker,” Kelce revealed.

Addressing speculation about their first date being the Kansas City Chiefs game in September, Kelce clarified that they had already shared a dinner before the public appearance in the suite.

"When I met her in New York, we had already kind of been talking, so I knew we could have a nice dinner and, like, a conversation, and what goes from there will go from there," Kelce explained.