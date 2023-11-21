Sarah Ferguson said, "I love live TV and am an enormous fan of the show"

Sarah Ferguson ‘excited’ to join ‘This Morning’ as co-host and guest editor

Prince Andrew’s former wife Sarah Ferguson has revealed that she was ‘excited’ to join This Morning as co-host and guest editor.



Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Princess Beatrice and Eugenie’s mother shared behind-the-scenes photos from the set of the show, saying “I was excited to join This Morning with Dermot O’Leary and Alison Hammond today.

“As co-host and guest editor, I’ve been lucky enough to be able to pick some topics I’m passionate about. Thank you to my wonderful co-hosts and to everyone who tuned in!”

Before the show, Sarah said in a statement: “I have appeared on This Morning before, but this time I am coming back in a very different role.

"I love live TV and am an enormous fan of the show, and the whole team is always lovely to deal with.

"I’m looking forward to being there for the whole morning, and thrilled to be guest editing the show, which will mean getting to explore some topics that I’m passionate about.”