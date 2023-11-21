 
menu
entertainment
Tuesday, November 21, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince Harry’s hilarious dance video with Meghan Markle goes viral

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry celebrated the victory of Vancouver Canucks over the San Jose Sharks at the Rogers Arena

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Prince Harry’s hilarious dance video with Meghan Markle goes viral

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle made a surprise appearance at the Vancouver Canucks hockey game on Monday night.

The official Twitter account of the Vancouver Canucks shared a video of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, wherein the Duke of Sussex is seen dancing hilariously to celebrate the win of Vancouver Canucks over the San Jose Sharks at the Rogers Arena in the Canadian city.

The royal couple were watching the game from their box seat and as the goals flew in for the home side, Harry began dancing to the music in the third quarter.

Read More: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry make first joint appearance amid UK Christmas plans

Meghan can also be seen clapping and cheering as Harry does hilarious victory dance.

The video has received thousands of likes after it was uploaded on X, formerly Twitter.

Earlier, Prince Harry made the ceremonial first puck drop as he took the ice ahead of the match between the Vancouver Canucks and the San Jose Sharks.

Also Read: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle open for ‘peace deal’ with Royal family?

Meghan and Harry arrived in Canada to promote the next Invictus Games, which will be held in Vancouver and Whistler in February 2025.

Cara Delevingne backs Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce’s romance
Cara Delevingne backs Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce’s romance
Prince Harry left ex-girlfriend Cressida Bonas 'worried' with anger towards King Charles, William
Prince Harry left ex-girlfriend Cressida Bonas 'worried' with anger towards King Charles, William
King Charles making a ‘circus’ of Royal events by inviting Harry and Meghan
King Charles making a ‘circus’ of Royal events by inviting Harry and Meghan
Meghan Markle's recent solo appearance signals strategic ‘brand Sussex' relaunch
Meghan Markle's recent solo appearance signals strategic ‘brand Sussex' relaunch
Zoë Kravitz dad Lenny Kravitz disapproves of her wedding with Channing Tatum video
Zoë Kravitz dad Lenny Kravitz disapproves of her wedding with Channing Tatum
‘Meghan Markle will get publicity because she is married to Prince Harry’
‘Meghan Markle will get publicity because she is married to Prince Harry’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle open for ‘peace deal’ with Royal family? video
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle open for ‘peace deal’ with Royal family?
Prince William’s true feelings over Harry’s royal Christmas absence disclosed
Prince William’s true feelings over Harry’s royal Christmas absence disclosed
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry make first joint appearance amid UK Christmas plans video
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry make first joint appearance amid UK Christmas plans
Queen Camilla reveals she follows in footsteps of King Charles: Here’s how video
Queen Camilla reveals she follows in footsteps of King Charles: Here’s how
Sarah Ferguson ‘excited’ to join ‘This Morning’ as co-host and guest editor
Sarah Ferguson ‘excited’ to join ‘This Morning’ as co-host and guest editor
Gisele Bündchen talks of ‘heartbreak’ as Tom Brady reconciles with Irina Shayk
Gisele Bündchen talks of ‘heartbreak’ as Tom Brady reconciles with Irina Shayk