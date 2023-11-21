Meghan Markle and Prince Harry celebrated the victory of Vancouver Canucks over the San Jose Sharks at the Rogers Arena

Prince Harry’s hilarious dance video with Meghan Markle goes viral

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle made a surprise appearance at the Vancouver Canucks hockey game on Monday night.



The official Twitter account of the Vancouver Canucks shared a video of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, wherein the Duke of Sussex is seen dancing hilariously to celebrate the win of Vancouver Canucks over the San Jose Sharks at the Rogers Arena in the Canadian city.

The royal couple were watching the game from their box seat and as the goals flew in for the home side, Harry began dancing to the music in the third quarter.

Meghan can also be seen clapping and cheering as Harry does hilarious victory dance.

The video has received thousands of likes after it was uploaded on X, formerly Twitter.

Earlier, Prince Harry made the ceremonial first puck drop as he took the ice ahead of the match between the Vancouver Canucks and the San Jose Sharks.

Meghan and Harry arrived in Canada to promote the next Invictus Games, which will be held in Vancouver and Whistler in February 2025.