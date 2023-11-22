Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attended the hockey game in Canada on Monday night and their video has gone viral on social media

Royal expert reacts to Meghan Markle’s viral dance video

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle has delighted her millions of fans with killer dance moves after video of her went viral on social media.



Prince Harry and Meghan made a surprise appearance at the Vancouver Canucks hockey game on Monday night and celebrated the victory of Vancouver Canucks over the San Jose Sharks at the Rogers Arena.

A royal fan shared the video of Meghan dancing after apparent victory of the home side.

The brief video of Meghan Markle’s dance was uploaded with caption “Current mood #Canucks.”

The video has won the hearts of Meghan Markle’s fans and it has received over 350,000 likes after it was uploaded on X, formerly Twitter handle by the fan.



Meghan Markle’s viral video has also caught the attention of royal expert Richard Eden.

Commenting on the video, the royal expert said, “A very brief video clip that says so much about #Meghan...”