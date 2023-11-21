David Beckham, Victoria Beckham turn out to be a 'life saver' for fans

David Beckham, Victoria Beckham's fan recalls when the couple saved her life while she was in deep despair





Photo David Beckham, Victoria Beckham turn out to be a 'lifesaver'

The philanthropic works of David Beckham along with his wife Victoria Beckham are hidden from none.

The Inter Miami FC owner funds some of the most important charities in the world, according to David Beckham's site.

Photo David Beckham during his charity work with UNICEF

Some of these projects are Malaria No More, #togetherband, and 7 Fund, which is David’s collaboration with UNICEF to help underprivileged children reach their utmost potential.

The former England football captain is also a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador.

Photo David Beckham is a Goodwill Ambassador to UNICEF

In addition to this, a social worker from Nottinghamshire, Sophie has shared with Yahoo how one generous move by the Beckham couple stopped her from ending her life.

Recalling her teenage, the 34-year-old social worker revealed that growing up she had a severe health condition called Brittle Asthma.

Due to this rare and painful condition, Sophie confessed that she “wanted to die.”

Seeing her daughter in despair, Sophie’s mother talked to When You Wish Upon A Star, a charity set up to help children with terminal illnesses fulfill a dream.

This organization arranged a meeting for the then 17-year-old Sophie to meet with her celebrity heroes David Beckham and Victoria Beckham in Madrid.

Recounting her meeting, Sophie remembered David being excessively generous and kind. David’s wife Victoria Beckham was also quoted to be “down-to-earth”.

Speaking with Yahoo, Sophie detailed, “We were treated like royalty.”

This meeting with the couple proved to be a turning point in Sophie’s life. Inspired by her heroes, Sophie found a new hope to combat her disease and start a career as a social worker.