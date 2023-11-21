Prince Harry, who is the Patron of Invictus Games, arrived in Canada with Meghan Markle

Prince Harry inspects preparations for Invictus Games 2025 in Canada

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry and other senior members of the Invictus Games Foundation inspected the preparations for the upcoming Invictus Games 2025 in Canada.



The Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler shared Prince Harry’s photos with the senior members on its official X, formerly Twitter handle, saying, “We are honoured to host senior members of the Invictus Games Foundation including Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex in Vancouver and Whistler this week to visit venues as we focus on delivering the first-ever winter sports program at the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025.”

Reacting to it, the Invictus Games Foundation commented, “We are delighted to be joined by our Patron in Canada to observe the preparations for the upcoming winter-hybrid @InvictusGames25.”

Earlier, Harry and Meghan Markle arrived in Canada ahead of the next Invictus Games, which will be held in Vancouver and Whistler in 2025.

The royal couple also made a surprise appearance at the Vancouver Canucks hockey game on Monday night.